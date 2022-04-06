Marondera serial rapist, killer remanded, again

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

SERIAL rapist and killer, Bright Zhantali was yesterday again remanded in custody in Marondera as the court is waiting for indictment papers from the High

Court.

Zhantali (30) faces 19 counts of rape and murder.

The court was also told that investigations on other rape and murder cases linked to him were still ongoing.

He is reportedly linked with fresh charges of rape and murder in Harare and has so far led police to Mutare, Macheke, Rusape and Bindura where he committed the gruesome crimes.

Some of his victims were sex workers.

He is also facing several charges of theft from his victims.

He was arrested following a spate of rape and murder cases in Marondera between February and March.

Vimbainashe Mukondo represented the State.