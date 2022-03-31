Mandiwanza new Zimra board chair

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

DAIRIBORD group chief executive Anthony Mandiwanza has been appointed chairperson of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board, replacing Calisto Jokonya.

Bongani Khumalo, Johnsai Dehwah and Paradza Paradza were appointed board members. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said the appointments were made in consultation with President Emmerson Mnangagwa pursuant to the provisions of section 5(2) of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Act (Chapter 23:11).

“The appointments are for an initial period of three years and are with effect from March 30, 2022,” Ncube said in a statement.

The appointment of Mandiwanza and other board members came at a time when the tax collector has undertaken various projects as part of i+ts five-year strategy to plug revenue leakages and transform service delivery.

Zimra is in the process of replacing the current domestic tax system with a new tax and revenue management system that will enhance accountability.

“We want to achieve a Zimra with a strengthened institutional image, maximise revenue collection and we also want to increase voluntary compliance and enhance trade facilitation and protection of civil society,” Zimra director of research, strategy and modernisation, Joey Shumbamhini told journalists on Tuesday.