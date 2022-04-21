Managing director in court for selling non-existent stand

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A managing director with Valley Lane, Brian Dzimwasha appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ court yesterday facing fraud charges after he allegedly sold a non-existent residential stand to a home seeker.

Dzimwasha (70) who appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje was remanded to July 12 on $20 000 bail.

Allegations are that sometime in 2000, Dzimwasha put an advert in the press saying he was selling housing stands.

The complainant, Batsirai Mutize bought the stand and signed an agreement of sale for stand number 3321 Crowborough B measuring 600 square metres on September 5.

Mutize was never physically shown his stand until 2006 when he was shown a different stand number 3611 Crowborough B measuring 583 square metres.

Due to financial constraints Mutize did not develop the stand.

Onon March 11, 2012 Mutize realised that his stand was now occupied by Harare City Council employee.

Attempts to evict the employee were futile while Dzimwasha became evasive forcing him to report the matter to police.

According to the State, Mutize suffered a total prejudice of $120 000 and nothing has been recovered.