Man kills wife for buying bag

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 37-YEAR-OLD Zvishavane woman was last Thursday allegedly murdered by her husband after buying herself a bag using money meant to purchase groceries.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko yesterday confirmed the incident, saying the victim was Mavis Wadzogwa of Tagwirei village under Chief Mazvihwa.

Mahoko said the victim was fatally assaulted by her husband following a misunderstanding over the bag.

“She (Wadzogwa) had a misunderstanding with her husband Nobert Mhlanga (36). The husband accused her of misusing money after she bought a bag using savings meant for groceries,” Mahoko said.

Allegations are that Mhlanga assaulted her using a hoe handle and bricks all over the body and left her lying unconscious. Villagers tried to rush Wadzogwa to hospital, but she died on the way.

The matter was reported to the police, resulting in Mhlanga’s arrest.

In another incident, the body of a naked 51-year-old Lower Gweru woman was found last Thursday with deep wounds on the forehead.

“On April 13, 2022, Kesiwe Maketo of Matembeka village under Chief Sogwala in Lower Gweru retired to bed at around 7pm. A neighbour said she last saw her in good condition. The following morning at around 4am, the neighbour went to Maketo’s house and found her lifeless body naked on the floor,” Mahoko said.

“The body had two deep wounds on the forehead and was ferried to Gweru Provincial Hospital, where it awaits post-mortem.”