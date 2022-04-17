Makandiwa rapped for Mnangagwa praise

BY PRIDE MZARABANI

POPULAR preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa has came underfire for absolving President Emmerson Mnangagwa over the high unemployment rate in the country.

An excitable Makandiwa showered Mnangagwa with praises when he attended the Easter conference at his church in Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Mnangagwa was accompanied by First Lady Auxillia and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

The United Family International Church (UFIC) leader said Zimbabweans should engage in self-employment and stop blaming the government.

“It is never the responsibility of the government to create jobs for you. The creation of an environment is their responsibility so that you and I prosper and we have that opportunity in Zimbabwe. There is something wrong with a citizen who keeps complaining and shifting blame,” Makandiwa said.

But the comments drew brick-bats from social media users and political analysts.

Social media users said Makandiwa was offside.

“Makandiwa says it is never the responsibility of the government to create jobs for the people. That is utterly wrong, false, and incorrect. This is what the Constitution says about job creation in the country. The government has a duty to create jobs for the people,” tweeted Ngoni Danzwa.

Political analyst Vivid Gwede said Makandiwa was forgetful that Mnangagwa promised millions of jobs upon assuming office.

“The same government he says should not create jobs has itself been promising those jobs. One hopes that religion is not going to be used by preachers, whom people are following in good faith, to shield the government from accountability and delivery of public services in line with electoral promises,” Gwede said.

Another analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: “The duty of the government is to instigate ideal conditions for citizens to be millionaires of a credible enterprise. Makandiwa is wrong in that he did not tell Mnangagwa that Zanu PF policies, among them the land reform and corruption have ruined the job creation potential of our country.”

Commentator Farai Maguwu said the statement by the popular preacher was insensitive to the millions wallowing in poverty.

“The environment he talks about doesn’t exist in Zimbabwe. Makandiwa has repeatedly entangled himself with his own words and should not be taken seriously,” Maguwu said.

“He is very aware that corruption has shot through the roof in Zimbabwe and love for power supersedes any government policy. He also knows many investors have tried to engage Zimbabwe but fled due to corruption and a multiplicity of investment risks which include the use of a fake currency,” Maguwu said.