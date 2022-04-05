Madiro ‘plotting to clip’ youth league boss’ wings

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairperson Mike Madiro is reportedly pushing for the removal of provincial youth chairperson Stanley Sakupwanya claiming that he was becoming “big headed”.

Madiro and Sakupwanya formed a formidable campaign team that saw them both win provincial elections last year.

Sources in Manicaland told NewsDay yesterday that the relationship between Madiro and Sakupwanya had collapsed, with the provincial chairperson pushing for a vote of no-confidence against his former ally.

“Madiro is inciting other youths in the province to pass the vote of no confidence. We are very sure a vote of no-confidence is coming against him,” a source said,

“Madiro always wanted to have control of the province and felt overshadowed after Sakupwanya recently met President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Kwekwe, where youths were given cows. Sakupwanya also met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House with other youth chairpersons from other provinces, where they had photo shoots.”

Sakupwanya and Madiro yesterday denied that there was bad blood between them.

“This is a mischievous allegation,” Madiro said.

Sakupwanya said: “I am not big headed, I work well with my boss (Madiro). I was even with him on Sunday. This is just a conspiracy.”

Madiro is a close Mnangagwa ally.