Macheso a shining star to Nicky Vybes

BY TATENDA KUNAKA

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso’s behaviour on and off the stage has continued to inspire young artistes to venture into the world of showbiz.

Rising Afro-fusion and dancehall singer Tanaka Ronald Nick Mudube (21) told NewsDay Life & Style that he draws inspiration from the sungura legend Macheso.

“Growing up my parents used to listen to Macheso a lot, so I fell in love with his music and that is where I got my inspiration to venture into showbiz,” he said.

“I started doing music when I was in Form 1, but my first professional recording was in 2018 with Chillspot Records.”

Popularly known as Nicky Vybes, the singer said he was working on a collaboration with gospel singer Amos Mahendere to be released later this month if everything goes according to plan.

“After I featured on Comic Pastor’s song Tsamwa, last year, I decided to join forces with my brother in music Amos Mahendere for a gospel track titled Got the Sauce,” he said.

“Gospel lovers both young and mature will definitely enjoy the good music.”

The youthful artiste said he had songs in his music bag that can make up an album to be released at the right time.

“I have more than 150 tracks, a combination of singles and collaborations. When it’s the right time, I will definitely do an album as I am not ready at the moment,” he said.

“Maybe this can be next year so as to celebrate my five years in the music industry. I am open to collaboration with artistes across genres since music is art that has no boundaries.”

Nicky Vybes said his dream was to be an inspiration to up-and-coming musicians and take his artistry to the international arena.