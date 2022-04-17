Love for the ghetto lands Chinese national in soup

BY NIZBERT MOYO

A 21-YEAR-OLD Chinese national was last week fined $10 000 and ordered to leave the country for contravening the Immigration Act.

Li Changfeng appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Gamuchirai Gore on Friday charged with violating terms of his employment permit as outlined in the Act.

Prosecutor Sehliselo Khumalo told the court that Changfeng, who was employed by Dongxin Machinery Company, resigned on October 4, 2021, but did not notify the chief director of immigration.

Khumalo said the matter came to light after Changfeng appeared in a State-owned newspaper.

In the article published on February 22, the Chinese national was reported to have fallen in love with Luveve suburb, where he was residing. He identified himself as Alias Curtis Li in the article.

“On April 11, he was invited to the immigration offices with his documents for inspection and it was discovered that Li Chingfeng had a valid temporary employment permit (00051232) which is expiring on August 26, 2022,” the prosecutor said.

“The permit indicated that Li Changfeng was employed by Dongxin Private Limited based in Kadoma. It was established that Li Changfeng resigned and terminated his employment contract on October 4. He was then arrested.”