Little Mr & Miss Zimbabwe crowned

IT was glitz and glamour as children aged from three to 12 showcased their talent at the Little Mr & Miss Zimbabwe held at Long Cheng Plaza in Belvedere, Harare on Saturday.

In its second edition, the pageant seeks to nurture and support modelling talent from a young age, with winners set to represent the country in Uganda in April next year.

The road to the pageant’s finale, held under the theme Presidents Against Child Abuse, had 100 children auditioning and 60 making it to the finals.

Lyn Ncube was crowned Teen Star International Zimbabwe, while Samantha Chakahwata was capped Brand Ambassador Teen Star International Zimbabwe with Fabiola Zengeya and Ashirai Mtetwa being crowned Brand Ambassador Little Miss Zimbabwe and People’s Choice Little Miss Zimbabwe, respectively.

Overall winners are Zwirashe Zaya crowned Little Mr Zimbabwe, Ashley Rutsvara capped Little Miss Zimbabwe, Tariro Ruddo being Teen Star International Zimbabwe Queen and Kelvin Zivhu crowned Teen Star International Zimbabwe king.

Other winners are Ashirai Mtetwa as Little Mr Zimbabwe Toddler, Little Miss Zimbabwe Toddler Angel Munemo, Little Mr Mini Rico Samugadza, Little Miss Zimbabwe Mini Mufarowashe Mande, Little Mr Zimbabwe Liem Dube, Little Miss Zimbabwe Tamar Muchineuta, Little Mr Zimbabwe Tween Helga Tamangani and Little Miss Zimbabwe Tween Kyla Gresof.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the pageant, the guest of honour and founder of VaChirenda Centre of Hope (a women’s organisation and girl support), Xoey Annah Chirenda said she was charmed by the talent exhibited at the pageant.

“It is inspiring to know that children are cognisant of what is going on in our communities and so amazing to see the support the nation is giving to them. This is what we advocate for,” she said.

“It is encouraging to see parents supporting their children at what they are good at and this is what our society needs, to encourage them to take part in what they are best at and what they are passionate about.”

Chirenda added: “I just want to encourage the community to support these kids because not every child is good in academics. Some of them are good in arts, which is what we have witnessed today. With that, we are empowering our community and our nation at large.”

Away from the ramp, the contestants also showcased talent in poetry, dance, singing, acting and designing.

Zim Gossip Models Agency founder and the pageant patron Mercy “Catwalk” Mushaninga said she was happy with the success of the pageant.

“This was amazing and with my team we hope to continue to unearth that talent from a tender age. These are our tomorrow’s future,” she said.

“It was tiring preparing for this, but eventually our hard work paid off. Indeed, every child has a talent and this was proved by their acts on the stage.”

The event was graced by reigning and outgoing queens from different pageants.