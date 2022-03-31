Let the music play at JamAfro Festival

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SOUNDS of different music genres will echo at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare tomorrow when an array of local and international artistes take to the stage at the inaugural JamAfro Festival courtesy of Negos Evans Management and Digital One Promotions.

The headlining acts at the concert that will start at midday and end at midnight include South African songbird Makhadzi, born Ndivhunzannyi Ralivhona.

Another foreign act is Jamaica’s dancehall queen Neelah, who arrived in the country on Wednesday.

The South African and Jamaican songbirds will share the stage with local artistes such as dancehall singer Freeman, Nutty O, Jah Master, dendera singer Sulumani Chimbetu, Feli Nandi and EXQ, among others.

Popular comedian Mai Titi, Etherton Beenie and Banso are the emcees while wheelspinners Fet Styles, Eye 1, Jerry Springer, Digital 1, Westwood and Selecta Base will take turns on the turntables.

King Luther of Digital One Promotion told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the show is meant to create networks for local artistes.

“We are happy with the preparations. All the performing artistes have promised fireworks at the show,” he said.

“This is a show not to be missed. We urge fans to come in numbers and enjoy music from the top fartistes. We are looking forward to a successful concert. Of course, we will adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.”

Considering the line-up, fans are in for a treat as the artistes have a record of putting up good performances.

Tickets for the concert are going for US$15 ordinary, US$30 and US$50 for VIP and VVIP, respectively.