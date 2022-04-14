Kireni Zulu takes acts to Mutare

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

KING of Marabi Music, Kireni Zulu, will this Saturday entertain revellers at The Rozvi Bottle Store, popularly known as “Creche Yemadhara” in Dangamvura high-density suburb as part of his Easter holiday itinerary.

Well-known for his comedy and song, the veteran musician will meet his legion of fans for the first time this year in the border town.

The concert organiser, Eddie Gopo told NewsDay Life & Style that there will be ample space for parking and tight security to make sure that peace prevails throughout the show.

“The stage is set for the Kireni Zulu concert this Saturday which is part of our Easter festivities. What is left is for the singer to come and perform for the patrons,” he said.

“No doubt Kireni is one of the finest musicians in the country and we are happy to be hosting him as part of our Easter programme.”

He added; “We were overwhelmed by the previous performance by Juicer Mpostori, that is the reason why we have decided to rope him in again as a curtain raiser for the Marabi king.” Gopo said they have arranged specials for revelers who will attend the show.

“On offer and specifically for revellers coming for the show will be selling pork at half price while beer and other beverages will also be sold at discounted prices,” he said.

At the potentially-explosive concert, Kireni Zulu will be supported by one of Mutare’s popular musicians, Juicer Mpostori and resident deejay, Candyman who will be on the decks.

Follow us on Twitter @NewsDayZimbabwe.