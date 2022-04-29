Kasuza’s half ton in vain

by Daniel Nhakaniso

OPENING batsman, Kevin Kasuza’s gritty 66 off 99 deliveries came in vain as Zimbabwe XI were left ruing another batting collapse after going down to South Africa A by 36 runs in the series decider at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The result meant South Africa A won the three-match one-day series 2-1. Zimbabwe A won the first match while the visitors levelled the series on Wednesday to set up yesterday’s decider.

South Africa proved too strong for the hosts when it mattered the most after setting 287 for nine in their allotted 50 overs before bowling out the Zimbabwe side for 251 runs in 47, 2 overs.

Earlier Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field, with skipper Sikandar Raza hoping his bowlers would put the South Africans on the backfoot in overcast conditions.

But it was the South Africa A openers who took the game to the hosts. Opening batsman Tony de Zorzi top-scored with 78 off 92 deliveries as South Africa looked certain to go past 300 before they were pegged back by some late wickets.

The 24-year-old hit seven fours in his innings and shared an opening stand of 98 runs with Ryan Rickleton, who scored 47 off 52 balls.

Even after Rickleton’s dismissal, De Zorzi shared another partnership with Khaya Zondi, who scored an aggressive 60 from 69 balls. Andile Phehlukwayo made 29 from 25 balls, while skipper Heinrich Klaasen chipped in with 17 off 15.

Spinner Wellington Masakadza was the pick of the Zimbabwe bowlers after claiming four wickets for 44 runs in his 10 overs while fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga took three wickets for 43 from eight overs.

The pair’s accurate bowling towards the end ensured South Africa were not able to go beyond 300 although their total of 287 was always going to be very challenging for the hosts.

Zimbabwe’s run chase was made harder after losing Takudzwanashe Kaitano in the second over with just one run on the board.

The hosts continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and they were reduced to 78 for four inside 20 overs, while Kasuza continued to fight a lone battle from the other end to reach his first half-century of the series.

After Kasuza’s dismissal, Zimbabwe, who were on 146 for six were in danger of being bowled out for a measly total, but wicketkeeper-batsman Richmond Mutumbami (39), Donald Tiripano (48) and Masakadza (32) ensured the hosts went down with some dignity.

Phehlukwayo starred with the ball for South Africa A, taking four wickets for 32 runs.

The T20 series between the teams begins on Monday at the same venue.