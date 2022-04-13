Kadoma talent show to fundraise for the deprived

BY AGATHA CHUMA

KADOMA graphic designer and Izwi Revana Movement founder Walter Chikomborero Sumairi has partnered Mwana Afrika Youth Trust to unearth and promote talent through his #UnleashingTheHiddenArt show.

Sumairi told NewsDay Life & Style that the talent show set for April 22 at Kadoma Sports Club is also meant to fundraise for winter clothing for the needy as a way of giving back to the community.

“Our forthcoming talent show that will include singing, dance and poetry is set to become a turning leaf for a couple of artistes who are passionate about art, but were failing to get an opportunity to showcase their talents,” he said.

“As a founder of a movement for young people I have realised that some of my residents have been complaining about a platform to showcase their talents. So, together with colleagues, Elizabeth Motsi and Munashe Munengami from Mwana Afrika Youth Trust we joined hands to bring out the talent which our youths possess.”

Sumairi said their hope is to host similar talent shows annually with a lot of prizes to be won.

“Although this talent show is to uncover hidden talent, we are also fundraising in order to buy warm clothing and blankets for people who cannot afford them as we are fast approaching winter season,” he said.

“We are positive that this inaugural show will become a success with the support of an array of artistes who have already registered to participate. We are going to have popular actor Takura ‘Tunga’ Kachambwa as our guest.”

In the showbiz industry, Sumairi has worked with prominent artistes who include Jah Prayzah, dancehall singer Poptain, Juntal and Roki, among others.