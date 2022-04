BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A 36 year old man employed as a general hand at Shamva hospital has been jailed four years on charges of stealing a Honda Fit.

Steven Kaini appeared before Bindura magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura.

Chitumbura suspended one year of the sentence on condition of good behaviour.

Prosecutor Victoria Choga told the court that Kaini stole the vehicle belonging to Alfred Murerwa’s on April 2, 2022.

He was then arrested at a toll-gate along Shamva -Harare highway.