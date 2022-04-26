Hockey legend, Williams, dies

The Hockey Association of Zimbabwe was saddened to learn of the passing of hockey legend Colin Williams, more often know as “Porge”. Porge, who is father to Zimbabwe national cricket Test team captain Sean,, succumbed to cancer on Sunday morning, 24th April at home in Bulawayo.

Porge was educated at Hamilton High School in Bulawayo where he played both first team cricket and hockey. But whilst retaining a keen interest in cricket, it was hockey that would become synonymous with Porge.

After school he initially joined Combined Old Boys Sports club, “COBS” before being persuaded by the late Brian Frazer to join Bulawayo Athletics Club, “BAC”.

It would be the start of a life long association with this club, playing in its first team for over twenty years.

During this period, BAC would go onto win the Rothmans Shield, the HAZ Cup, an unprecedented 11 consecutive National Hockey League titles, and the Silver Medal at the Africa Cup of Club Championships in 1999, making BAC the most successful men’s hockey club in Zimbabwe.

Porge is one of only three players to have won 11 consecutive National League Titles and the HAZ Cup.

Porge went onto play for his province Matabeleland, securing consecutive wins at Inter-Provincial tournaments throughout the 1980’s and 1990’s.

Not only did he play for Matabeleland but he was also elected provincial coach for many years, and served briefly on the Board itself.

Porge was first selected to play for Zimbabwe in 1984, and in time would go onto to represent his country as a player and captain of the Zimbabwe team.

He was also appointed National Coach after his retirement as a player in 1997.

He represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Games, and a number of Africa Cup of Nations, at a time when Zimbabwe would win such events.

He was elected for the Africa XI to play against the Asia XI in 1987.

Porge was an accredited FIH Coach, and an FIH International Umpire.

Porge’ legacy will live on in the literally thousands of boys and girls, men and women that he coached during his lifetime. Whilst he could be controversial at times, this was outweighed by his devotion to the game, and a quest to select the best possible teams to win, at club, provincial and national levels.

He held no prejudices when it came to recognizing and promoting talent and sponsored a handful of National players in their development.

Porge is survived by his partner Mandy, three sons, Sean, Mathew “Bud” and Ben, and two grandchildren.-HAZ