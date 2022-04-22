Harare motorist robbed while relieving himself near cemetery

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA/ TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A motorist was robbed of cash and other valuables at gunpoint on Thursday afternoon along Harare-Chitungwiza road near Zororo cemetery where he had parked to relieve himself.

“On Thursday at around 1300 hours, a motorist driving a Honda Fit vehicle along Chitungwiza Road lost US$ 2 500 cash and other valuables all valued at US$3 000 after parking the vehicle near Zororo Cemetery to relieve himself,” police spokesperson Paul Nyathi e confirmed..

“Two unknown male suspects emerged from the tall grass and threatened the complainant with an unidentified pistol before handcuffing him. The suspects took control of the vehicle and later left the victim locked inside his car after undressing him and taking away the clothes.”

In an unrelated case, a 34-year old Bulawayo resident appeared before Harare Magistrate Harare Magistrates Yeukai Dzuda charged with attempted murder.

Clever Ndlovu who was represented by Tinashe Mbala from Nyawo Ruzive Legal Practitioners was remanded in custody to May 12 and advised to approach the High Court for bail application.

Circumstances are that on April 20 this year and at Road Port Bus Terminus in Harare, Ndlovu stabbed Nomore Tinotenda Mavhura (23) of Dzivarasekwa extension as they fought over customers.

Ndlovu and Mavhura are touts.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.