Harare man arrested for raping daughter

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A Harare man appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing charges of raping his 3-year old daughter.

The accused (38), who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, was remanded in custody to April 19 for trial date.

He was advised to approach the High Court for bail.

Allegations are that on March 3, this year the accused person was left in custody of the child, and raped her.

Lynette Gwarisa prosecuted for the State.

In an unrelated case, two Harare men Webster Chidovi and Silaz Tsomba also appeared before the same Magistrate charged with impersonating police officers since 2020.

They were remanded in custody to today for bail application.

Allegations are that the duo would target drug peddlers, demanding bribes after misrepresenting themselves as detectives from the CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare.

Lynette Gwarisa prosecuted.