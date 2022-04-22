Gweru woman cries foul over sodomy case

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

A 35-YEAR-OLD Gweru woman whose son was allegedly sexually abused by a male neighbour is crying foul that no action has been taken against the culprit months after she reported the case to the police.

The woman (who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim) who resides in Mambo high-density suburb told Southern Eye yesterday that she noticed that her son had difficulties in walking sometime in November last year.

“That is when (name withheld) started narrating how my neighbour’s 14-year-old son had sexually abused him,” said the visibly distraught mother.

“My son said he had gone to church at Shumba Hall in Mambo in the company of my neighbour’s son and stayed behind when everyone else had left. He said the (accused) boy grabbed him and had anal sex with him and would repeat the same act on several occasions.”

She said on November 26, 2021, she made a police report at Mtapa Police Station, and the 14-year-old boy was taken for questioning on December 31 in the company of his guardians.

“But when I went back in January this year to enquire about the case, no satisfactory answer was given by the police,” she added.

A medical report seen by this publication dated November 26, 2021 indicates that the boy had been “sexually abused several times” through anal sex.

The report showed tests including HIV were carried out and recommended counselling for the minor.

Further investigations by this paper showed that the accused’s father was a police constabulary at Mtapa Police Station for more than 10 years amid fears that the case had been swept under the carpet.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko promised to follow up on the issue.