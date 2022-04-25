Gweru duo aims to export Zim music

BY TATENDA KUNAKA

GWERU-BASED duo of Nathan Marufu (27) and Munyaradzi Machaya (25) said its recently established Prime MediaZW is meant to showcase the country’s music. beyond the borders.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style, they said Prime MediaZW, set up last year, specialised in photography, video filming and sound design.

“Through Prime MediaZW we want to showcase our country’s history, artifacts and music to the whole world,” Marufu said.

“Our aim is to become media moguls, dominating the African and world media markets. So far, the response is overwhelming and our dream can come true, if we continue to work

hard.”

In just over a year, Marufu said they had managed to work with government institutions, corporates and seasoned musicians.

“So far we have done projects with Jah Prayzah on Asante Sana and Chiramwiwa, EX Q featuring Tocky Vibes, Wakatemba, Legion featuring T Gonzi Hello My Babe,” he said.

“We have done documentaries for Unki Mine, Gweru City Council (City of Progress documentary) and Matabeleland province’s tourism investments documentary.”

Machaya said lack of insurance for professional equipment in the country was a setback.

“If you work with static subjects in your own studio like photography you might not need to worry much. However, if your shoots involve moving around, especially outdoors, featuring crowds and children or animals, the risk of damaging your equipment shoots up,” he said.

“It is, therefore, recommended that one takes out specialist photographers’ insurance, which should cover the equipment and offer extra cover for things like public and media liability. Sadly, we don’t have such in Zimbabwe.”

He also added: “Underpayment is yet another major setback in our business, notwithstanding that our equipment is way expensive and fragile. We also need to regularly upgrade software,” he said.