Growing concerns as Operation Dudula spreads

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Fears abound that more Zimbabweans living in neighbouring South Africa are in danger as Operation Dudula has spread to Durban and other areas.

Operation Dudula is a fast-rising anti-African immigrant sentiment in South Africa where there are frantic efforts to chase away foreigners, particularly Zimbabweans.

Last week, a Zimbabwean man Elvis Nyathi who was stoned and burned to death in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, became the latest victim of the xenophobic violence.

Reports yesterday by South African television station eNCA indicated that Operation Dudula was extending its branches to other South African provinces with its first launch being in KwaZulu Natal.

The eNCA further alleged that the delay in its spread to other provinces had been due to the arrest of its (Dudula) leader Lux Nhlanhla and the resistance by South African police to have the operation continue.

There are also reports that South African Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has accused the Zimbabwean army for fuelling the migrant crisis in the neighbouring country by allowing illegal crossings.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday told NewsDay that any member of the security sector who engages in corruption would be brought to book.

“The security services categorically state that any member who engages in corruption will be arrested without fear or favour as shown in a recent incident where 17 members were arrested and arraigned before the courts,” Nyathi said.

Political analysts said the spread of Operation Dudula to other provinces in South Africa was worrying.

“Our countrymen can only be safe if vigilante groups like Dudula are immediately disbanded. The SA government and the SA police (SAP) cannot continue to condone the wanton abuse of rights,” said analyst Rejoice Ngwenya.

“What this really means is that we now also have a right to wage war against anything South African in Zimbabwe. If the South Africans don’t value our lives, why should we value our business co-operation? South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in denial and his high sounding rhetoric counts for nothing until he directly confronts Dudula as another loss of life cannot be tolerated.”

Another Analyst Vivid Gwede said “Operation Dudula and its attendant fallout of xenophobic violence are inexcusable on the part of the people and government of South Africa. Equally, there should be reflection in the whole of Sadc on how to deal with historical inequalities in South Africa, poor economic performance and political problems in countries like Zimbabwe and the challenges of scarce economic opportunity and migration.”

Analyst Alexandra Rusero said: “The violence in SA points out the moral decadence of the African National Congress which cannot be pointed out or pinned on any government or nationality. ANC officials are now behaving like an opposition party yet they are a government with the responsibility to protect all citizens, not particularly South African citizens.”