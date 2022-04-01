Ginimbi’s family gets court reprieve

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

THE High Court granted authority to late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s father Anderson and sisters Juliet and Neria to save his business empire from being attached by creditors.

They had filed an urgent chamber application to stop the executor of their brother’s empire, Patricia Darangwa from stripping Kadungure’s immovable properties in Botswana in violation of a standing court order.

Ginimbi died in a car crash in 2020.

Justice Amy Tsanga ruled that it was not in dispute that the family risks losing their inheritance.

“It is the court’s finding that the family should be allowed to enjoy what the late Genius Kadungure left them. Therefore, the application for leave to execute the order pending the appeal at the Supreme Court is hereby granted,” the judge ruled.

In their urgent application, Kadungure’s sisters had revealed that Kadungure’s business empire was on the verge of collapse.

The court heard that one of his top-of-the-range vehicles, a Bentley Continental, had gone missing and they could not account for some haulage trucks and other cars.

Juliet had submitted that they could not risk having Kadungure’s assets auctioned.

“We cannot risk having the deceased’s company assets going under the hammer. This no doubt affects what we get as residue and imperils the company as a whole,” Juliet said.