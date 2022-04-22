Forus adds voice on SA violence

BY TAPFUMANEI MUCHABAIWA

ONE of Zimbabwe’s dozens of minute opposition parties, the Freedom Of Rights Under Sovereign (Forus), has added its voice to the chorus of criticism on the xenophobic violence in South Africa.

Forus president Manyara Munyenziwa expressed concern about the tension between South Africans and Zimbabweans going unchecked.

“Forus party is deeply concerned about the unchecked people to people tension between the two sister Republics of Zimbabwe and South Africa. We are simply geographically separated only by the Limpopo River, but have a richly shared and common cultural heritage, languages and history,” Munyenziwa said.

“Unfortunately, the skewed performance of the economies of both countries, one seemingly doing better than the other, has prompted massive migration of documented and undocumented Zimbabweans into South Africa itself a melting pot of racial inequalities, a legacy of the iniquitous apartheid ideology and governments before independence in 1994.”

Perennially millions of Zimbabweans living in South Africa as economic or political refugees have been the target of xenophobic attacks that started in 2009 with South Africans accusing them of grabbing their jobs.

Munyenziwa added: “South Africa should be proud of itself in being seen by Africans as the last bastion of freedom and civil liberties, hence it should stop all emerging Afrophobia and xenophobia behaviour in its citizens.”