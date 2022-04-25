Former MDC MP in trouble for insulting police

BY SILAS NKALA

FORMER Bulilima East legislator Norman Mpofu is in trouble after he was summoned to appear before the Plumtree courts to answer charges of insulting the police after allegedly labelling them “dogs that harass people”.

Mpofu was summoned to appear before the Plumtree courts on April 22.

“You are hereby required and directed by the State on the sight hereof to summon Norman Mpofu of Pangeo, Plumtree that he appear personally before the court of the magistrate at Plumtree on April 22 at 8am, to answer and abide the judgment of the court arising from the disorderly conduct as defined in Section 41 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 09:23 served on the said accused,” read the summons.

Speaking to Southern Eye Mpofu said: “The said incident happened in 2013, but has now been turned into a different script with different actors.

“I am accused of insulting the police by saying that they were dogs that harass people. But in 2013, they had alleged that my crime was insulting Zanu PF supporters,” Mpofu said.

He believes he is being harassed for posting pictures on Facebook, which showed money changers being harassed by the police in 2021.

“When I went to the courts last Friday, I was told that I am now being accused of a crime that I committed in 2013. The charges have now changed and they are saying that I insulted the police,” Mpofu said.

When the case was heard in 2013, Mpofu filed a High Court order seeking to stop the then Plumtree magistrate Livard Philemon from dealing with the case saying that he was biased.