Former President Mwai Kibaki is dead, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Friday.

Kibaki served as the third president of the Republic of Kenya from 2002 to 2013.

President Kenyatta has declared a period of mourning, including the flying of flags at half-mast until a state funeral is held for Kibaki.

Kibaki died on Friday at the age of 90.

He was the only surviving former president. -The Star