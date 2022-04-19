Firm Faith readies new album

BY BEAUTY MUNYUDZANI

GOSPEL music outfit Firm Faith is set to launch its ninth album titled Shoko Rengirozi Nhatu on May 7 at Harare City Centre Church.

The founder of the group, Marshall Matsile told NewsDay Life & Style that the title of the album was derived from Revelations 14 verses 6 and 7.

“And I saw another angel flying in midheaven, and he had everlasting good news to declare to those who dwell on the earth, to every nation and tribe and tongue and people.

“Saying in a loud voice, fear God and give Him glory, because the hour of judgment by him has arrived, so worship the One who made the heaven and the earth and the sea and the springs of water,” the scripture read.

Matsile said the eight-member group, which was formed in 2006, had big plans as it prepared to take its music across the borders.

“As we learn to preach the word of God through music, our goal as a group is to take gospel music international,” he said.

“Although financial challenges have not spared us, we are, however, going to soldier on as we are determined to do our work which is to preach the gospel of God. We have a lot to offer to our fans. More music is coming.”

Some of the songs to be featured on the group’s forthcoming album recorded by Tami Bimha are Inzwa Maungira (featuring Sharon Manyonganise), Mweya Mutsvene (featuring Everton Mlalazi and Peniel Tambama), Rudo Rwamuponesi, Ishe wemaDzishe, My Lord and I and Revive the Church among others.

Firm Faith, which won the Harare Has Got Talent award in 2012, also has the following albums under its belt: Maria, Tinevimbo, Munenyasha, Chikristu muAfrica, Muumbi wehari, Whispering Hope, One Day at a Time and Amazwi Angcwele.