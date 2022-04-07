Farmers urged to insure livestock

BY STAFF REPORTER

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has encouraged farmers to insure their livestock to guard against potential losses resulting from the effects of climate change and other natural causes.

In 2020, 200 cattle are said to have succumbed to anthrax while hundreds more died due to January disease that hit many parts of the country.

January disease is still a cause of concern countrywide with parts of Mashonaland West and Masvingo the hardest.

The Standard Bank group subsidiary’s head, agribusiness, Tawanda Maposah urged farmers to take advantage of the institutions’ livestock insurance policies.

“We have a comprehensive portfolio of advisory services which covers a diverse section of the economy and Zimbabwe being an agro-driven economy, one such sector in which we provide viable financial solutions is agriculture. To that end, commercial farmers can take advantage of our experienced bankers from the agribusiness unit for solid financial solutions,” Maposah said.

Stanbic Bank head, client solutions, Tich Zuze said the bank works with other insurance partners to provide comprehensive livestock insurance cover.

Zuze said: “The benefits of the cover include protection from loss of valuable animals as well as affordable cover as it is tailor made to an individual’s needs at competitive rates. As for the cost, the premiums are based on one’s needs and business risk profile.”