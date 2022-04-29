Ex-Mutare town clerk fined $70K

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FORMER Mutare town acting clerk Antony Mutara was yesterday fined $70 000 or four months in prison for abuse of office.

Mutara appeared before regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa on Wednesday and was convicted, but his sentencing was postponed for two consecutive days leading him to spend two nights in the cells.

Charges against Mutara arose from an incident that occurred in January last year when he facilitated the employment of Geonor Ndlovu as a typist in the Geonor Ndlovu without following proper procedures.

The contract was effective from January 4 to March 31.

In this regard, the court heard that Mutara acted contrary or inconsistent with his duties as a public officer by employing Ndlovu without following proper channels.