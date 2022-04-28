Ex Mutare acting town clerk convicted over abuse of office

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

FORMER Mutare acting town clerk Antony Mutara spent another night in cells awaiting sentencing in a case where he faces charges of criminal abuse of office.

Mutara appeared before Mutare regional magistrate Pethukile Msipa yesterday for sentencing following the previous day.

However, Msipa postponed his sentencing to today.

Charges against Mutara arose from an incident that occurred in January, 2021 when he authorised the employment of Geonor Ndlovu as a typist in the Health Department without following the correct processes.

The contract was effective from January 4 to March 31.

The court heard that Mutara acted contrary or inconsistent with his duties as a public officer.