Entertainment galore as showbiz regains its spark

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

THE showbiz industry has fully opened bringing a sigh of relief to artists who had been financially squeezed by lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The current trend in the showbiz sector demonstrates an industry that has regained its spark as it is now back to business for promoters and artistes.

For promoters, they appear to be on a recovery path as a number of foreign acts have already performed in the last months with many set to headline a number of concerts.

Local artistes are proving to be hungry to perform if the number of shows they are being featured from Wednesday to Sunday are anything to go by. The fans are also reciprocating, evidenced by the large numbers turning up at live shows.

The trends are also proving that Zimbabwe is undoubtedly becoming a country of choice for many South African musicians. This is proven by the number of those who have already been billed to perform.

South African music duo, Major League came and performed at Borrowdale Racecourse, Afro-pop duo, Blaq Diamond staged a show at Pabloz VIP Lounge in Harare.

Another Mzansi singer, Makhadzi, real name Ndivhunzannyi Ralivhona, was the headlining act last weekend at the inaugural JamAfro Festival at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

The festival also featured another foreign act, Jamaica’s dancehall queen Neelah. This weekend, it is entertainment galore with three top events lined up on Saturday night.

With South African artistes flocking to Zimbabwe, this weekend two of the top artistes will be in the country for performance in Harare and Bulawayo.

Mzansi rapper Focalistic will tomorrow headline the Dope party concert at Harare International Conference Centre before taking his act to Bulawayo the following day with a performance at BAC Leisure Centre.

Focalistic will share the stage with dancehall chanters Winky D, Enzo Ishall, Killer T, Buffalo Souljah, King 98, Batroy and Sandra Ndebele while wheelspinners DJ Selekta Base, Langton B and DJ Rimo among others will rock it on the turntables.

On the same night, Blaq Diamond made up of Ndumiso Mdletshe and Sphelele Dunywa will be performing at Boundary in Bulawayo. The duo is back in the country a fortnight after their Harare concert.

On the other hand, sungura grandee Nicholas “Madzibaba” Zakaria backed by the Khiama Boys tomorrow launches his 29th album titled Musabvunda at Nyaradzo Events in Houghton Park, Harare. The Khiama Boys frontman last released the album Zadziso about two years ago.

Across town, at Harare Gardens, an array of dancehall singers will converge for Kinnah’s birthday bash. Born Maligakini Saizi, Kinnah also known as Mr Mbare will be joined in the celebration by more than 30 chanters among them Seh Calaz, Lady Squanda, Nutty O, Hwindi President, Shinsoman and Guspy Warrior.

