Dlamini to empower youths through poetry

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

RISING poet Zwelithini Dlamini will next month launch a poetry project that seeks to empower youths so that they can participate in the country’s development.

Dlamini told NewsDay Life & Style that the project will be launched on May 1 in Bulawayo.

“Preparations to launch our poetry project are at an advanced stage. The launch will be a two-in-one event as I will also be launching my two books titled Ithendel’elihle elihle Likhala Ligijima and Survival of The Fittest in partnership with Posh Magolide,” said the Bulawayo-based poet.

“Our target audience is the youth as we opt to give the youths that brave heart to move out of their comfort zones and work out something that will benefit them financially. The poetry anthologies carry messages of encouragement.

“Our greatest wish is to see all youths responding to the call for the betterment of the nation.”

Dlamini said of late he had been staging live performances at weddings and birthday celebrations in Gwanda and Victoria Falls.