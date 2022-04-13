Director arrested for fraud

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

A-DIRECTOR at Frontline Contracting Company was yesterday arraigned before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing fraud allegations amounting to US$22 013.

Tamuka Chihota (38) was remanded out of custody to May 20 for trial after Dzuda granted him $80 000 bail.

The complainant in the matter is NAS Holdings represented by Kudzai Nyasha Tiribabi.

Allegations were that on April 7, 2021, Chihota was contracted by NAS Holdings to construct a lounge at Robert Mugabe International Airport.

BancABC then issued him with an advance payment guarantee for the said contract, where he was supposed to use account number 4274742333007 to receive all their payments in relation to the contract.

Court papers show that on May 24, 2021, August 4, 2021 and August 18, 2021, the accused issued invoices for payment to the complainant.

Instead of using the bank guaranteed account, Chihota provided the complainant with a different fraudulent BancABC account number 125-54274746633024.

As a result of the misrepresentation, the complainant made advance payments into the unguaranteed account.

When the accused failed to perform in terms of the contract, the complainant tried in vain to recall the funds as per the terms of the contract.

NAS Holdings then approached the bank to inquire over why they were not able to recall the funds.

They were advised that the account which they used to deposit the funds was not the one which the bank had guaranteed.

NAS Holdings was prejudiced of a total sum of US$22 013.71 and nothing was recovered.

Anesu Chirenje prosecuted.