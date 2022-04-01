DeMbare bosses to visit Old Trafford

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS will embark on a learning trip to Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) after the club’s principal sponsor Sakunda Holdings loosened their purse strings to fund the expedition.

Highlanders are still undecided after each of the two clubs was asked to pick three teams that the club management would like to visit and learn from.

The big plans, which will be a first for local teams, were revealed by Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei during a kit unveiling ceremony in Harare yesterday.

“We are hopeful that Highlanders are going to choose three international teams that they are going to see, how they actually run their clubs. We have made that commitment and we have also given the same commitment to Dynamos,” Tagwirei said. “They were supposed to have gone by now but due to some technicalities they will be going pretty soon. Dynamos and Highlanders will choose six of the biggest clubs in the world so they can be able to go and see how administration is done. This is something that we will do as Sakunda to try and assist the clubs to do their work.”

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa confided to NewsDay that his executive has settled for England and France where they will tour Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG.

It is believed the historic trips are scheduled in the coming three months, and preparations are already at an advanced stage.

In addition, the energy giant boss also committed to continue pouring resources into the two clubs.

“We are interested in your plans, we want to grow with you. We will not be rigid in what we do. We will continue to evolve with you in things that you require as clubs so that you can be very successful. We have been faithful and make sure that you are remunerated on a monthly basis. We have also allowed you to go for a strategic planning meeting in Victoria Falls. I have noted some of the issues that you talked about,” Tagwirei said.

Sakunda Holdings last year announced a US$5.3 million sponsorship to the two clubs to cater for the players’ salaries and bonuses as well as signing on fees.

Should any of the two teams win the league, they will be rewarded US$200 000 prize money, and the team will get a further US$150 000 for use in the Caf Champions League. Coaches and captains from the two teams were each handed top of the range vehicles for use, while the late Dynamos legend George Shaya’s family got a house worth US$120 000. The two clubs’ other legends Moses Chunga and Madinda Ndlovu each got a house worth US$90 000, and other former players have also received some money from Sakunda.

“We have recognised your former players and to date we have paid some of them small tokens. About 50% of players that played for Highlanders and Dynamos, we have paid them tokens, to say thank you for playing for the two teams, and we have paid them US$500 each,” he said.

Sakunda is also in the process of acquiring Rufaro Stadium on a long lease from the Harare City Council on behalf of Dynamos which will see them renovating the stadium to meet Fifa and Caf requirements.

They are also planning to renovate Barbourfields Stadium.

Tagwirei was complementary of the quality of the kit that was unveiled by kit sponsor OTB Looks for the two clubs. The package includes playing, training kits, tracksuits, casual and travelling gear. The two teams have been using their old gear as they waited for the new kits.

“I think the kits are amazing. They are very good. They have put everything in place for you to succeed.”

The two clubs will start using the kits this weekend in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League where Bosso travel to Triangle while DeMbare have a tough match against Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday. OTB Looks said replica jerseys for supporters will arrive in the country next month.

Tagwirei has urged the kit sponsor to sell the replicas “at a reasonable price.” “We must be cognisant of the plight of Zimbabweans at this time. We don’t want to allow jerseys that are not coming from you (Looks) to enter the market. I don’t want you to price yourselves out of the market.”