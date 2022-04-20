Decomposed body of Taguta laid to rest

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

THE reportedly decomposed body of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church leader Madzibaba Noah Taguta was laid to rest yesterday at the church’s sacred Chinyamukumba Mountain in Marange

The late Taguta’s body was allegedly left at his palace for three days since Sunday when he died as some church prophets believed that he would resurrect.

Thousands of congregants braved the cold and drizzly weather to attend the funeral at the mountain near the church shrine.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Nokhutula Matsikenyere and Sports deputy minister Tino Machakaire also attended the funeral.

Insiders told NewsDay yesterday that Taguta (90) died on Sunday morning, but his burial was delayed as church leaders refused to announce it hoping that he would resurrect on Wednesday (yesterday) to come back and proclaim the end of the world.

“His body was decomposed as it was placed at his palace and we were not allowed to see him. He was never taken to the funeral parlour,” a senior sect member told NewsDay.

“He was loved and people stampeded to view his body,” he said, adding that Taguta was buried in a secret cave.

Taguta reportedly left several wives, some young, and hundreds of

children.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday sent a condolence message to the Johanne Marange Apostolic church on the death of its leader, describing him as a devout Christian and staunch messenger of God.

“Against age-old practices and set traditions, he challenged archaic practices to modernise the church until it embraced secular education, modern medical practices and a better, enlightened life for the girl child in the church,” Mnangagwa wrote in his condolence message.