Dawson pleased with Sables’ progress

By Richard Zimunya

Zimbabwe Goshawks head coach Brandan Dawson says beating their continental rivals, Kenya Simbas in the Currie Cup First Division was “massive” for his team as they continue to build towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

The Goshawks beat Kenya Simbas 22-21 at the ongoing Currie Cup first division in South Africa for their first victory in three marches.

Saturday’s game between Goshawks and Simbas was of two nations participating in the tournament on special invites.

“It was a great win for us. To secure that victory was a great testimony of how the guys applied themselves well to manage a victory. Beating Kenya has always been a massive target for us, so I am happy,” Dawson said.

However, he believes there are a number of areas his team needs to work on going forward.

“Despite winning, obviously, I feel there are a number of areas that need to be worked on which we noticed over the weekend’s game.

“I felt we allowed the Kenyans to hold themselves second half, where we could have done more so, a lot to be done as we go.”

Zimbabwe is using the Currie Cup games as preparations for the Africa Cup tournament to be hosted by France in July where they are one of the participants.

Commenting on that, Dawson said: “On the broader perspective, things are progressing, I am very happy with were we are. It is a preparation, a build-up to the Africa Cup in France.

“A new foundation for new players to come in and to be seen as we build the strongest of the squads we can for the bigger task which lies ahead.”

Goshawks have a bye this weekend, but face Boland Cavaliers for their next assignment.