Cross Border Traders approach more banks for Master Cards

BY VARAIDZO MUDEWAIRI

THE Cross Borders Association (Cba) yesterday said it had approached more banks to secure master cards and visa cards for cross borders traders.

This comes after the CBA recently struck a deal with FBC Bank to provide the Master cards for informal traders who have been a target of armed robbers.

Former Chivi South legislator and CBA president Killer Zivhu claimed during a press conference yesterday that four other banks had greenlighted the visa and Master cards for informal traders.

“We have approached several banks which use prepared master cards and visa cards. We are working with four banks and these banks in return are ready to offer cross border trader’s short term and long term loan facilities,” Zivhu told journalists.

“We all know that the borders have been closed for nearly 2 and half years due to COVID and most of the people used their capital and no longer have capital. Therefore, we have asked banks to resuscitate people’s capital to ensure that those that were out of business can go back to business.”

There has been a string of robbery cases in Beitbridge targeting cross border buses.

Last month, police arrested three men part of a syndicate targeting the traders at Beitbridge Border Post.

Meanwhile, Zivhu pleaded with First Lady Auxilla Mnangagwa to intervene to assist CBA traders to obtain passports.

“There are over 3 million women who have requested me as the President of the association to ask the first lady to assist them to get passports,” Zivhu said.