Civic groups express concern over govt silence on Nyathi murder

BY PRIVELEDGE GUMBODETE

CIVIC groups yesterday expressed concern over the deepening silence of the Zimbabwean government on the issue of xenophobic attacks in neighbouring South Africa, which resulted in the death of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi.

Addressing a press conference organised by Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiCZ), chairperson of the CiCZ peacebuilding committee Bishop Ancelimo Magaya said there were worrying increases of incidences of Zimbabweans fleeing persecutions in foreign countries, which were traumatising.

He said the reasons why the Zimbabwean government failed to stand up against the murder of Nyathi was because it was also guilty of similar crimes, such as the February 27 brutal killing of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) supporter Mboneni Ncube in Kwekwe.

“Whilst we have to raise these concerns to the South African government, it is very sad that such brutal murders also do happen in our country. It will be very awkward for the government to raise their voices when they are guilty of doing the same to their citizens,” Magaya said.

“The recent murder of Ncube in Kwekwe is not different to what we have witnessed in South Africa. In fact, it is worse because we have noted this brutal murder happening in Zimbabwe under the watch of the state.”

He said the government should rise up to the occasion and take responsibility as people were migrating to other countries due to the economic challenges in the country.

But spokesperson for the Foreign Affairs ministry Livit Mugejo dismissed the allegations saying the Zimbabwean government is on the ground assisting affected families.

“The Government is in constant engagement with the South African government over the death of Elvis Nyathi. We have never been silent from the beginning. The government is also in touch with the family, assisting with repatriation of the deceased’s remains,” Mugejo said.

Zimbabwe Human NGO Forum representative Fortune Kuhudzehwe said the South African government must adhere to various international statutes that guarantee the protection and security of foreigners.

“The forum reminds the South African citizens of the value entrenched in the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights which embodies freedom, equality, justice and dignity.”

He said targeting individuals purely because of their identity or nationality was against the spirit of Ubuntu.

“The Forum will remind South Africa of Article 5 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to which it is a signatory.”

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights programme lawyer Paidamoyo Saurombe said: “We call upon the South African government to take strong measures against such vigilante groups that are targeting foreigners whether they are documented or not.”