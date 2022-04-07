Chitembwe optimistic ahead of Yadah match

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe is expecting a positive response from his team following the weekend setback where they lost to Tenax, but Yadah see this as an opportunity to collect all three points in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The Green Machine suffered a setback which came at the back of a good run and the defeat left them in seventh place on the table with 14 points, nine behind leaders Chicken Inn after 10 rounds of matches.

Chitembwe, however, said he is expecting a good game from his team in their next match.

“It’s not the first experience as a coach or as a player. I have experienced these things so many times so we have managed it (the defeat) perfectly well. But obviously we anticipate a very good return game. Improving the team is a continuous process. There is nothing really we can ignore. We have to ensure we pay attention to all the aspects of the game — defending and attacking,” he said after the team’s training session yesterday.

The two teams have had an interesting rivalry since 2017. Yadah, who gained promotion in the elite league in 2017, have clashed with Caps six times in the league and won two of those encounters, with Caps winning three while the other one ended in a 2-2 stalemate.

Their last encounter came in the Chibuku Super Cup where Caps were deflated, losing 2-1 with the other encounter ending in a 2-2 draw.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe sees an opportunity for his side to collect another set of maximum points after they beat Herentals in their last match. They lie third from the bottom on the league table with eight points but their victory over Herentals last weekend appears to have emboldened them ahead of the clash against

Caps.

“The win against Herentals is a morale booster for the boys,” Mangombe said yesterday. “Of course, we have not been playing well but we took some positives from the draws we managed to get and we hope to consolidate on the good things we have seen. If the boys can respond to the tactical approach, we are going to win this game against Caps. We need at least a draw and I am happy we have a full squad. We don’t have injuries or COVID related cases. So we are good to go.”

Yadah have won just one match in their last five matches, losing two while the other two ended in draws.