Chigubu’s death plunges showbiz into mourning

BY SINDISO DUBE

A DARK cloud hung over the local showbiz scene yesterday following the death of award-winning comedian Clive Chigubu.

Chigubu succumbed to cancer in Bulawayo, aged 31.

Chigubu is survived by his five-year-old daughter.

Family spokesperson, Babongile Sikhonjwa told NewsDay Life & Style that the burial is set for Saturday.

“Tentatively, the burial will be on Saturday morning. We are still running around with family members and friends working on arrangements. We are hoping to bury him at Imvutshu Cemetery,” Sikhonjwa said.

Social media platforms were yesterday inundated with condolence messages from fellow artists.

Veteran comedian Carl Joshua Ncube said:“Go well young man. It was just too soon. A stand-up comedian since you were a child. Rest in peace Clive, we have lost the best of us,” he said.

Arts director and author Raisedon Baya said: “Young man, that is not how a good comedian exits the stage. Not the way you have done. We were still expecting more laughs from you.”

“Gone too soon Clive. A very talented young man who was humble and hardworking. Mhlaba awunoni (we have been robbed). May your soul rest in peace,” media practitioner Zenzele Ndebele said.

Chigubu is credited for having helped in the formation of Bulawayo’s Umahlekisa Comedy Club together with Ntando Van Moyo, who said they would pay tribute to Chigubu during the club’s ninth anniversary celebrations set for tomorrow at Hope Centre in Bulawayo.

Hosted by Mollet Ndebele, the show will be headlined by Carl Joshua Ncube, Ntando Van Moyo, Ckanyiso Dat Guy, Maroosh and the reigning Bulawayo Arts Awards winner Zwe.

“We will go on with the show which we had planned, celebrating the club’s existence and also celebrating comedy and paying tribute to one of our own (Chigubu),” he said.

“The other shows that were planned in Bulawayo and Harare to raise Chigubu’s medical fees will go ahead because his legacy must live on and his family can use the money for other needs.”

Moyo said Chigubu was instrumental in the development of Umahlekisa.

“He (Chigubu) assisted in the grooming of talent, that includes myself. Doc Vikela and Simba The Comic King were the first acts at the launch of the comedy club and myself,” he said. “We will miss him as his contribution to the industry is huge. His shoes are too big to be filled. We will make sure that his legacy does not die.”

Mourners are gathered at number 33 Barbourfields suburb in Bulawayo.