Chiefs finally win

By Fortune Mbele

BULAWAYO CHIEFS . . . (0) 1

WHAWHA . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . 0

BULAWAYO Chiefs finally tasted victory after a barren eight-match run when they beat visiting Whawha in rather lacklustre Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

Perfect Chikwende’s goal in the 54th minute made the difference after the visiting goalkeeper Simon Nyama parried a shot by Arthur Musiyiwa into his path.

Chiefs could have made it two three minutes later but Chirinda blazed his effort over the bar.

The Ninjas continued to pile pressure on the prison officers but Nyama stood firm.

It’s their third win in the league after beating Triangle and champions FC Platinum in the initial stages of the league.

Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso was excited with the win.

“Winning the game was the most important thing. Today we showed what we can do. In the first half we did not play well. We made a change in the second half,” Terroso said.

His counterpart Luke Petros-Jukulile was not happy with the opportunities his side wasted, especially in the first half.

“In a game of football, you have to utilise chances. The chances that we failed to convert haunted us. We lost it in the attacking third but the chances of surviving relegation are there. I can confidentially say that we are going to survive relegation,” Petros-Jukulile

said.