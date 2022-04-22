Chiefs determined to end bad run

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BULAWAYO Chiefs coach Nilton Terroso is his team can arrest a bad run that has seen them slide to position 13 on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log-table as they face-off with Whawha in a league match at Luveve Stadium tomorrow.

The Ninjas have not tasted victory in eight games since they beat champions FC Platinum at home in February, playing four draws and four defeats after that win.

That rot saw them part ways with assistant coaches Mark Mathe and Farai Tawachera to bring back Thulani Sibanda to assist the Portuguese gaffer.

Just before yesterday’s training session at Luveve Stadium’s B Arena, Terroso said his side is determined to get three points from Whawha, who are staggering in the relegation zone but have proved to be dangerous of late.

“We are determined and we are confident and fully focused on going and getting three points. We know that we are not happy with our current situation and the only way we can change that is by winning games and getting back on that track that we have not been able to get to as of recent,” Terroso said.

He said they have few health challenges ahead of the match with Obriel Chirinda having just started training with Sipho Ndlovu still ruled out while Mthokozisi Msebe will have to pass a late fitness test.

The Portuguese national is mindful that Whawha, albeit struggling in the league, put a stop to high-flying Chicken Inn’s winning ways and gave them a 3-0 rude awakening at Ascot Stadium in their last game.

“We need to respect and definitely we cannot afford to underestimate Whawha like we would expect teams not to underestimate us in terms of where we are on the table at the moment; we have to do the same with them. They have come from a 3-0 win to the team that was top of the table so we know that they are capable of good things and we know that if we do not perform to our best then we put ourselves in that sort of situation and capable or predictable in terms of being able to lose points as well,” Terroso said.

Whawha have only won twice in the league beating Yadah and Chicken Inn but they have one of the best scorers in the league in Jayden Barake who alongside Tineyi Chitora and Ray Horonga surprised the GameCocks.