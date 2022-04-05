Chief Nyamaropa installation date set

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

CHIEF Nyamaropa-designate, born Munyaradzi Tivange, is set to be sworn in on Friday after a claimant to the throne Lameck Mapisa withdrew his court challenge.

Mapisa had challenged the installation of Tivange as Chief Nyamaropa by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in court.

In his application, Mapisa cited Tivange, Mnangagwa, provincial council of chiefs, national council of chiefs, district development co-ordinator, provincial development co-ordinator and the Local Government ministry as respondents. Tivange opposed the court challenge.

“I do not know anyone who was appointed as Chief Nyamaropa in Madziwa (Shamva district) in Mashonaland Central province other than myself. Accordingly, the application ought to be dismissed as it is incurably defective for citing a fictitious person,” Tivange submitted.

“Once the nomination and appointment of a chief have taken place, inauguration which the applicant (Mapisa) seeks to stay is a process which has no legal effect on both the nomination and the subsequent appointment.”