Central bank to introduce 100-dollar note

BY SIZALOKUHLE NCUBE

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) will soon introduce a $100 note.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced the development through Statutory Instrument 68A of 2022.

“The Minister of Finance and Economic Development has hereby, in terms of section 40(3) of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Act [Chapter 22:15], made the following notice specifying the matters determined by the President in terms of subsection (2) of that section: This notice may be cited as the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (Issue of One Hundred Dollar Banknote)”, reads the notice.

In 2021 the central bank introduced a $50 note and dismissed the $100 note rumours that were circulating in some sections of the media.