Caps United stars in fitness race

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

THE Easter break has come as a blessing in disguise for the Caps United injured trio of skipper Ronald Chitiyo, Ian Nyoni and Ben Musaka who have time to recover ahead of the resumption of the Premier League the following weekend.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL), which traditionally stages matches during the Easter holidays, has taken a break to make way for the Independence Day Trophy final between Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Monday.

The Independence Day celebrations, which are traditionally held in the capital, will for the first time take place in Bulawayo this year.

Chitiyo has been unwell in the past few weeks and did not play a part in the 1-0 victory over Yadah last weekend, as was Ian Nyoni, who has missed the past two games, including the shock 2-1 defeat to e.

Nyoni came off worse in a challenge against a highly physical Herentals.

New signing Musaka, who joined from Harare City, is yet to train with the team since signing on the eve of the deadline of the transfer window on March 31 because of injury.

He is, however, expected to start training this week, alongside Chitiyo and Nyoni, with reports suggesting they could be all available for selection by the time the league

resumes.

Caps United team manager Shakespeare Chinogwenya said they were expecting the three to have recovered by the time they face Triangle in Chiredzi in their next assignment.

“We are expecting the three players to have recovered by the time we travel to Chiredzi. Obviously this break will give them time to fully recover,” he said.

Caps United, who suffered a shock defeat to lowly Tenax in Mutare two weeks ago, bounced back to winning ways in a 1-0 victory over Yadah at the weekend.

The result took their points tally to 17 after 11 rounds of matches. More importantly, it helped them close the gap between them and the log leaders Dynamos to within six points, having been nine points behind the then log leaders Chicken Inn a week ago.

The Harare giants, winners of the championship in 2016, remain among favourites to land the ultimate prize of domestic football.