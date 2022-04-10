Caps in narrow win over Yadah

BY HENRY MHARA

CAPS UNITED . . . . . . . . . . (1) 1

YADAH . . . . . . . . . . . . .. . . . . 0

CAPS United got the better of Yadah with a solitary goal at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, but the Green Machine gaffer Lloyd Chitembwe grabbed the headlines with his post-match behaviour.

It was not clear what angered him, but Chitembwe was in no mood to discuss the details of the match, giving mostly one word answers at an awkward interview that lasted all of 50 seconds.

Midfielder Phenias Bamusi scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute, in a game the Green Machine finished with 10-men after defender Marshal Machazane was shown a red card for a foul with 18 minutes remaining.

However, it was Chitembwe’s awkward post-match interview that was particularly interesting.

The interview began with a reporter asking him about his feelings and thoughts about the match, to which Chitembwe simply replied: “Good feeling about the result.”

The reporters repeatedly attempted to extract more words from the coach, asking him about several situations from the match but his response remained the same.

Eventually, he was asked about his team’s next game, which finally sparked a variation in response from him.

“We are looking ahead to our next assignment, hopefully. we will reproduce what we did today,” Chitembwe said.

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe bemoaned his team’s lack of killer instinct.

“We failed to concentrate and we conceded a goal. It’s a game of football, we tried our best to come back into the game, but we failed. We needed a bit of maturity and calmness in front of goal to convert the chances,” Mangombe said.

With the victory, Caps recovered from last week’s surprise defeat to WhaWha to move to seventh position on the log standings with 17 points, six behind leaders Dynamos after 11 rounds of matches.

Yadah, who were looking to make it two wins in a row, remained in the relegation zone on 16th position with eight points.

A frenetic start to the match saw William Manondo hitting the crossbar on the 7th minute, and moments later, the top goal scorer had a shout for a penalty which was waved away by referee Munyaradzi Majoni.

Midway through the first half, Yadah had the clearest of chances when Kudakwashe Mangami cleverly laid the ball for an onrushing Tinashe Mutaya, who scuffed his effort with only goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga to beat.

Moments later, Godknows Mangani shot wide for Yadah after some good interplay had once again curved the Caps defence wide open.

United responded with a chance of their own, a thunderous shot from Devon Chafa from a distance going straight into the grateful arms of Yadah keeper Panashe Nyabunga.

Mutaya then wasted another glorious chance when he fired wide from a Lennox Mucheto delivery. This time, he and his team were made to pay dearly when Bamusi pounced from a dead ball situation.

A corner kick was flicked towards goal by Joseph Tulani which Nyabunga punched back into play, and Bamusi reacted the quickest to control the ball and score with his second

touch.

Yadah had a chance to equalise two minutes into the second half when Mangani benefited from Musarurwa’s sloppy defending to run through on goal, but dragged his shot wide.

William Manondo had the ball in the back of the net on 56th minute, heading in a corner kick but the effort was chalked off for an infringement.

On the hour mark, Mangani was again released to run clear on goal, and this time he made Mateyaunga work, with his dipping shot forcing a tipping save from the Caps goalkeeper.

Then Machazane’s moment of madness arrived. Already sitting on a yellow card, the defender inexplicably stamped on Ralph Matema who was sprawled on the ground following a challenge.

The referee produced a second yellow card and Machazane walked away.

Despite enjoying the advantage of an extra man for the remaining 18 minutes plus optional time, Yadah never really threatened the Caps United goal.

Teams

Caps United: T Mateyaunga, K Bulaji, M Machazane, V Musarurwa, T Tavengwa, D Chafa, P Bamusi, J Tulani, R Chinyengetere, W Manondo (J Dzingai, 75’), C Augosto (A Karembo, 60’)

Yadah: P Nyabunga, B Kadamanja, L Mucheto, T Gahadzikwa, T Mutaya (T Shandirwa, 55’), C Mandivei, A Manenji (J Mutembedza, 68’), A Freddy (V Sango, 55’), M Faranando, G Mangani (R Matema, 68’), K Mangami