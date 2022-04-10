Byo Chiefs, Gem Boys share spoils

By Kevin Mapasure

MANICA DIAMONDS …….. 0

BULAWAYO CHIEFS…………0

BULAWAYO Chiefs produced a second half masterclass that deserved more than the point they got in yesterday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Following a dull opening stanza, the visitors took complete control of proceedings after the breather as they did everything right, but fell short in front of goal, with the hard-running former Warriors attacker Perfect Chikwende particularly outstanding.

Dangerous in possession, the forceful Chikwende proved a handful for Manica Diamonds captain Themba Ndlovu, who resorted to desperate defending as poor communication between him and goalkeeper Ashley Reyners almost cost them.

Chiefs coach Nilto Terroso was happy to take the point back to Bulawayo although he felt the game was there for the taking.

“In the second half we were the better team in the sense that we played more in their half and created the most chances in the final third with those crosses and shots. Unfortunately, we did not finish them off to walk away victorious. Overall, a draw was the fairest result although we could have picked up all the points given our performance. For us to get this result in Mutare against a team like Manica Diamonds is positive for us,” Terroso said.

Yesterday’s result leaves Bulawayo Chiefs on 13th position with 11 points from as many games.

Manica Diamonds were barely recognisable as the league’s top-scoring team at the moment, with their attack blunt all afternoon and hardly having a sniff at their opponents’ goal.

Leading scorer Nyasha Chintuli never got going and was duly replaced by the equally ineffective Lucky Vundla 15 minutes from time.

Stuttering to their fourth straight draw left coach Johanisi Nhumwa disappointed.

It leaves the Gem Boys third on 20 points as they missed the opportunity to reduce the gap between them and Dynamos and Chicken Inn who share top spot on 23 points.

Said Nhumwa: “Playing at home, we should have won this game, but we rushed things and did not play our usual game. We also tried to get width and aerial presence in the box to counter the height of their defenders with our substitutions, but it did not work out. We will keep working hard on improving our game.”