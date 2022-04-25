Byo architect introduces digital designing system

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO architectural designer Keith Chirambaguwa says he has created a new architectural home and interior designing system that enables clients to visualise what their homes will look like when conceptualised.

Chirambaguwa told NewsDay Life & Style that he is the first to use such technology in the country, adding that he would be exhibiting his artistic talent at this year’s Zimbabwe International Trade Fair that roared to life yesterday.

“Architects with some input from another designer known as Koncept Kreativ are the first to introduce the presentation of architectural house designs and interiors in virtual reality,” he said.

“With a virtual reality headset, clients can now have an almost real-life experience of what their house or space will look like when we have conceptualised it.”

Chirambaguwa said the advancement from presenting images in 2D and 3D came after he realised that images and videos did not quite scale house models to the human eye.

“This virtual reality has evolved from presenting in 2D and 3D images to giving clients an experience and a feel of being inside the space virtually as they rotate and can have a 360° view of every corner,” he said.

“With virtual reality, the experience is real as one can navigate the space at any angle even upside down.”

Chirambaguwa said he aimed to uplift high-density houses by introducing modern designs.

“My vision is to someday facelift residential homes in high-density suburbs. I have a model already designed to sit on a 200m2 stand that I will be uploading on my social media in the few coming weeks,” he said.

“Growing up in Nkulumane 12 has aided my research. I realised that the growth and development of central areas in cities somewhat see the infrastructure of these neighborhoods being left behind.”

Chirambaguwa’s portfolio is in residential design and commercial interiors. He is well versed with architectural technology systems and software with some of his work experience acquired from architectural firms in South Africa and local developers.