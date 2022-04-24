Bullets shoots down students

By Sports Reporter

CRANBORNE BULLETS . . . . 1

HERENTALS . . . . . . . . . . . 0

CRANBORNE Bullets stretched their unbeaten run to five matches after overcoming Herentals in a drama-filled Castle Lager Premier League tie at Sakubva yesterday.

Fullback Xavier Janatana, who had been cautioned in the 36th minute for kicking Tinotenda Benza in the face, received his marching orders after a second bookable offence in the 70th minute.

Three of his teammates and coach Nesbert Saruchera were also cautioned by the match official, Lawrence Zimondi.

Saruchera was pleased with the result but was critical of the officiating.

“I was not happy on several occasions with how the match was handled. It’s all part of the game but I think we need to improve in that area. We do not want to keep repeating the same mistake like what happened at Mandava Stadium and I do not want to talk about the match officials but I was hurt so much by their performance. This will not take our football anywhere, no. I was cautioned for the ball boys’ delays, but I am not in charge of them,” said Saruchera.

Saruchera hailed his charges for good game management to emerge victorious.

“Although our performance was not up to scratch, it is good that we managed to win. We have now gone for five games without defeat and we are cruising.”

Striker Brian Muzondiwa’s header on 15 minutes from a well-taken cross by Jarrison Selemani, who was lively at the wing, gave the Hurricanes the lead.

Their opponents had their own chances, with Tinotenda Benza’s shot kissing the woodwork on its way out. Bullets goalkeeper Elisha Nechiturike went airborne to tip out Davison Marowa’s effort as the Students raided their opponents’ goal.

Herentals found the Hurricanes’ rearguard uncompromising as they defended well in standard situations.

Even the substitutions made by coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa could not save them.