Bosso survive Bullets scare

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS…. . . .. . . . . . . . . . . (1)2

CRANBORNE BULLETS . . . .. . . . .(1)2

HIGHLANDERS forced a draw against a determined Cranborne Bullets in a tightly-contested Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

As early as the 10th minute, the soldiers showed intention and Tapiwa Chibunyu’s free header from a Prince Mutasa’s cross exposed the Highlanders defence as the visitors attacked.

Two minutes later, Brian Muzondiwa put the army side ahead, taking advantage of sloppy defending by Chrispen Ncube to slot the ball past goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Highlanders linkman Adrian Silla got the first goal for Bosso in the 34th minute and Lynoth Chikuhwa scored the equaliser 15 minutes before full time.

Sensing danger, Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu substituted an out of sorts Ncube to stabilise the defence.

In his post-match comment, Mpofu said he was disappointed.

“These are two points dropped. We were sloppy from the start. I wasn’t happy. I am disappointed,” Mpofu said.

Cranborne United gaffer Nesbert Saruchera was happy with the point on the road.

“We are happy with the point. It’s a positive outcome. As a coach, I am happy with this precious point,” Saruchera said.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, C Ncube (A Mbeba 35′), M Ndlovu, A Tandi, P Muduhwa, A Silla, T Banda (B Sibanda 61′) M Dlamini (W Navaya 35′), L Chikuhwa, D Mhindirira, R Kutsanzira

Cranborne Bullets: E Nechiturike, X Janatana, P Mutasa, B Gurupira, M Mushangwe, T Charakupa, T Chibunyu (T Kachembera 61′) K Mureremba, B Muzondiwa (K Chiripawo 46′), M Mudzuka (K Chidonza 61′), J Selemani