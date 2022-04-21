Bosso search for elusive away win

BY FORTUNE MBELE

BUOYED by the cup final victory over old nemesis Dynamos on Monday, Highlanders shift focus on FC Platinum in the league itching for their first away win in 12 games as the two sides clash at Mandava Stadium tomorrow.

Highlanders lifted the Independence Day Trophy after beating the Glamour Boys 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium through a goal scored by striker Stanley Ngala.

The Bulawayo giants have played six away games without a win and even failed to win their away game against struggling Bulawayo City on front of their multitudes of followers at BF in February

Coach Mandla Mpofu said they have managed the Uhuru Cup euphoria, and is focused on winning his first away game amidst injury fears on key players Ngala, Rahman Kutsanzira, Nqobizitha Masuku and Adrian Silla.

“It’s been long since we won away from home but there are some worries in the team in terms of our health. We are worried about Nqo; he played under pain so is (Adrian) Silla who was substituted with a shin injury against Dynamos. Rahman (Kutzanzira) is here and he is still in pain and so is Stanley Ngala. I just hope that by tomorrow (today), when we leave for Zvishavane they will all be fit. Nevertheless if not we will soldier on with the guys that are 100% fit,” Mpofu said.

Mpofu is wary of the champions.

“We are facing another big game, FC Platinum after playing Dynamos. We play a team that we all know their intentions. They are the defending champions. Of course there are a lot of changes in their squad with a number of youngsters coming in but their objectives are always the same. They want to win the league and as for us we still want to go out and make sure we get the three points that we want,” he said.

He added: “Preparations going on well; we are focused on FC Platinum. We take them seriously, we cannot undermine them. They are now a big club because they have won almost everything on offer in Zimbabwe. It’s not going to be an easy game but I would like to carry the same spirit and attitude that we had against Dynamos and make sure we get there and bring the three points home.”

Add the Independence Day Trophy final, Highlanders have gone seven league games on the trot without a defeat with two wins and four draws and steadily rising on the ladder.

After losing to Ngezi Platinum Stars at home, FC Platinum have found back their winning formula and drew with Manica Diamonds before beating strugglers WhaWha and Bulawayo City.