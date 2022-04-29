Black Rhinos take aim at Tenax

By Courage Nyaya

AFTER playing to a goalless draw against Harare City last weekend, Black Rhinos have set their guns on Tenax in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match pencilled for Sakubva Stadium this

afternoon.

Chauya Chipembere have had mixed fortunes this campaign, but appear to have hit the right code in their last two matches, beating ZPC Kariba before holding Harare City to a goalless draw last week.

They have climbed to eighth position, level on 17 points with Caps United who are top due to goal difference, just six points behind Manica Diamonds, while platinum teams Ngezi and FC Platinum Stars occupy fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Rhinos coach Herbert “Jompano” Maruwa is not taking any chances and is aware that Tenax are no pushovers.

“We are playing Tenax in Mutare and it is not an easy game for us. We need to be at our best for us to get positive results. We cannot afford to lose more points at this stage of the season. We are preparing well, we need to collect points for us to keep in touch with the leading pack,” Maruwa told NewsDay Sports.

The Mutare army side has since turned their adopted home ground, Sakubva into a fortress after losing just one of the six games.

While Rhinos are anticipating to build on momentum on their new-found form, fellow army team Cranborne Bullets travel to the capital city to clash with Caps United at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.